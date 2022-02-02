Arizona Couple, Who Driven Into Floodwaters, Kiling 3 Children, Get Probation after Their Children Appeal to Judge

An Arizona couple whose actions led to the death of two of their children and their niece were spared prison time after their surviving children pleaded with a judge to allow them to come home.

Daniel Rawlings intentionally drove his truck over the flooded Bar X Crossing Tonto creek close to his family’s home on November 29, 2019. When he and Lacey Rawlings, his wife and their children, and their niece, decided to cross Tonto Creek again, they had already made it on their way back. “the kids are having fun,”According to police, Lacey Rawlings was the one who told them. The vehicle was unable to pass a road warning sign and the water swept away Colby, 6, and Willa, 5, respectively.

Colby and Austin’s bodies were discovered the next day. Arizona Silver Belt Report. Willa’s body was found on Dec. 13, 2019.

“It was extremely dangerous, extremely irresponsible behavior given the conditions out on that river at that time,”Inside Edition was told by Bradley Soos, a prosecutor.

Daniel Rawlings pleaded guilty for manslaughter, and Lacey Rawlings guilty for child abuse.

Two of the couple’s children, Nelly, 12, and Dallan, 13, spoke at the sentencing hearing about what it would be like for their parents to remain free.

“My dad is a big part of my life and I’d really love it if he could stay with me,”Nelly spoke in part.

“My life wouldn’t be the same without them. And I would like for them to stay home,” Dallan said.

Lacey Rawlings spoke as well, cryingfully saying, “It is a mistake I agonize over every single day and I will agonize over for the rest of my life.”

Judge Timothy Wright was moved and sentenced their parents to probation. “This case is a tragedy,”Wright stated before issuing sentences The Silver Belt Report. “There’s nothing that can bring back the three children who perished. These defendants failed their children. They failed to be parents who said yes.”

Outside court, family members and supporters celebrated, but Soos, who asked the court that Daniel Rawlings receive the minimum term of four years for each manslaughter count, said the sentence handed down is not justice.

“I disagree strongly with this decision.” Soos told Inside Edition. “It sent a very negative message to others who may engage with children in similar reckless conduct. I don’t think they will face severe punishment.