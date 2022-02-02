‘Long Overdue,’ Biden Names Qatar a Major Non-NATO Ally

“This past year, our partnership with Qatar was — has been central to many of our most vital interests: relocating tens of thousands of Afghans, maintaining stability in Gaza and providing lifesaving assistance to the Palestinians, keeping pressure on ISIS and deterring threats across the Middle East. Qatar is a good friend and reliable and capable partner. And I’m notifying Congress that I will designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally to reflect the importance, importance of our relationship. I think it’s long overdue.” “2022 is a very important year. It marks the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relationship between Qatar and the United States of America. It’s a very strong relationship. And we’re very proud about it. I think we demonstrated that how solid and how strong we can work together and cooperate on what we did in Afghanistan. We’re very proud that we managed to evacuate tens of thousands of people out of Afghanistan. Of course, we have other issues as well that we’re going to talk about, the equal rights of the Palestinian people and other issues in the region.”