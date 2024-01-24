Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s Romantic Stroll through NYC: Lovebirds Holding Hands

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater: The Next Step for This Power Couple

With Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater making headlines, their next move has everyone on the edge of their seats. Excitement is in the air as they were recently spotted at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Jan. 21. The couple, accompanied by Ariana’s adorable pup Toulouse, turned heads as they made their way outside to meet up with the “yes, and?” singer’s mom Joan.

The Arrival That Stole the Show

As they landed, Ariana and Ethan were seen hand-in-hand, both sporting matching black jackets and pants. The duo was greeted with two stunning floral bouquets and white-and-silver balloons, adding an extra touch of romance to their arrival. Even after their flight, they remained masked, with Ariana adding a Wicked baseball cap to her ensemble.

What’s Next for These Two?

Following Ethan’s wrap-up of filming for the upcoming movie adaptation of the Broadway musical, fans are eagerly awaiting their next move. Ethan recently bid farewell to the set and his character’s trailer, sharing a glimpse of his behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram. As he wrote in a Jan. 21 post, “Bye Boq Woodsman.”