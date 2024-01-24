Discover the Travel Pillow Hack That Beats TikTok Trending Sleep Positions for Damage-Free Flights

How to Sleep Comfortably on a Plane: Expert Tips and Tricks

Traveling can be exhausting but getting some sleep on a plane is essential to keep you refreshed for your journey. A Sleep expert recently shared his tips for sleeping comfortably while traveling on a plane, and there’s one sleeping position that you should definitely avoid.

Optimizing Rest on a Plane: A Sleep Expert’s Advice

Sleep posture expert James Leinhardt, the founder of Levitex, knows all the tips and tricks for getting a good night’s rest even when you’re thousands of feet up in the air. He recently took to TikTok to share some practical advice on how to get the best sleep possible on an airplane. Here are his top 3 tips for ensuring a comfortable sleeping experience:

1. Recline Your Chair for Better Distribution

James stresses the importance of reclining your seat to distribute your body weight more evenly. This can significantly reduce the pressure on your lower body and make your journey more comfortable.

2. Neck Support is Key

Instead of using those squishy neck pillows, James recommends using an old sweater wrapped around your neck and secured with an elastic band for better support. Keeping your neck properly supported can prevent it from drooping and provide you with much-needed comfort during your snooze.

3. Supporting Your Lower Back

On most plane seats, there’s a significant gap between the lower back and the chair back. James advises using a lumbar support cushion to fill in this space and provide better support for your lower back. This simple addition can make a huge difference in your comfort level while sleeping on a plane.

By following these tips and tricks, you can now ensure a more comfortable sleeping experience even while flying.

Bonus Tip: Comments from Viewers on TikTok

Viewers of James’s TikTok clip also chimed in with their own advice for catching some z’s on a plane. Some suggested choosing a less crowded flight and securing three seats to stretch out, while others recommended choosing a seat with no one behind you for better reclining. These practical tips from fellow travelers can add to the overall experience of a comfortable slumber on a plane.

Now, armed with these practical tips from a sleep expert and advice from fellow travelers, you can ensure a more comfortable in-flight sleeping experience on your next journey. Sweet dreams!