Argos and GAME PS5 restocks releasing THIS WEEK

ANOTHER PS5 restock is set for this week at UK retailers Argos and GAME.

GAME will reportedly follow up with PS5 bundles next Wednesday that include FIFA 22.

PS5 stock tracking account, PS5StockAlertUK, alerted followers about the imminent restock.

Argos is slated for more consoles any time between September 28 and October 1.

The stock that Argos received was apparently restricted to the standard disc edition PS5.

Argos has stock of the PS5 Digital Edition that it will supplement this restock with.

The Digital Edition will not be as abundant as the disc-disc edition.

GAME is set to roll out its PS5 restock on Thursday, September 30.

That includes standalone consoles – both disc and the Digital Edition – as well as PS5 FIFA 22 bundles.

The drop will occur between 9am and 11:30am online. Make sure you do everything you can to make sure you are available during this time.

You can opt for Priority Delivery at GAME if you want your PS5 shipped as soon as possible.

Any other delivery option will ensure that your console is shipped by October 11.

PS5 restocks have been held at EE, BT, Asda and John Lewis this week. So hopefully, the demand will continue to be met.

Keep an eye out for additional PS5 and Xbox Series X restock notification as we move towards Black Friday and Christmas.

Xbox Series X Black Friday deals should be seen by Xbox fans.

EA will soon release the Battlefield 2042 trailer and (already leaked!) beta dates.

And gamers are being warned to change their passwords after a huge hack targeting Bethesda, Epic Games, GOG, Origin, Steam, Telegram and VimeWorld client sessions.

