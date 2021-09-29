Katie Price charged with driving offences as family post ‘concerned and worried’ message on her Instagram

Katie Price has been charged with driving offences following a crash near her home.

The former glamour model, 43, has been charged with driving without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified. She will appear in court on Wednesday.

The crash took place on the B2135 near Partridge Green, Sussex, on Tuesday.

A statement from Sussex Police said: “Katie Price, 43, of Worthing Road, Horsham, was charged with using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

“She was remanded in custody and will appear at Crawley Remand Court on Wednesday (September 29).”

Officers responded to the crash at around 6.20am, where Price was arrested and taken to hospital. An image shared by police from the scene on Tuesday showed a car flipped on its side.

It comes after Price’s family took to her Instagram account with a heartfelt public plea to say they were deeply “concerned and worried” about the mum-of-five’s wellbeing and overall mental health.

The statement explained how the family had been concerned about “Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health” for some time. “Today our worst fears nearly came true”They wrote. “As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs.”

“We hope that she will realise she cannot battle her issues alone. We would kindly ask that the media and wider public give Kate the time she needs to seek the necessary treatment, so that she can hopefully return to the Kate we know and love as a mother, daughter and sister.

“We are concerned and worried about her deeply, we know she lives her life publicly and to many she is fair game, but as a family we hope she can find her path privately moving forward during this very difficult period in her life. We are not asking for sympathy – just that it is recognised that Kate is unwell.

“We take great comfort in reading the messages of support and love for Kate that we will pass on to her, in the hope that these positive messages will spur her on.”

Social media users were concerned and took to Twitter to send well wishes to the 43-year old.

Alastair Campbell shared a photo of Price and Susanna Reid from her Good Morning Britain appearance on Monday, saying the star “seemed so well.”

Appearing on the show, Price said she is banned from driving until the end of the year.

Discussing her disabled son Harvey, 19, she said: “Harvey’s in Cheltenham now.

“He keeps ringing me saying, ‘Mummy I miss you, I need kisses and cuddles’, so it is quite hard because obviously I don’t get my licence back until December, so I can’t just whizz in the car down there and it’s not close.”

Price was not seriously injured in the incident.