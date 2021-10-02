Are Meghan and Harry’s brands in trouble?

As they transition from royal family members into Hollywood stars, all eyes are on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. But, ForbesGuy Martin, senior contributor to the magazine, thinks that the Duke & Duchess of Sussex should start being seen doing these things “serious things” “seriously good things.”Martin suggests Harry and Meghan be together “desperately need to provide a meaningful narrative to and for their doings,” and adds that they “need to become greater than whatever Netflix turns out as The Harry And Meghan Markle Show, however many installments the thing gets,” in order to be successful.

“They can’t just sit in Montecito and collect contracts. If the story just absolutely has to be about them as it often appears they think it does, then that story has to go somewhere. They have to perform. And: It has to be a certain kind of performance. Worthy, if you will, of royalty,”Martin wrote that Harry and Meghan have signed some amazing deals but that the world has not yet seen much from those deals. It seems that Harry and Meghan’s brand isn’t in trouble just yet — but it could be. The couple simply needs to make the right moves — and soon — according to Martin.