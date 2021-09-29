‘Archer’ Renewed For Season 13 At FXX

Archer is to continue it long-running stretch.

FXX renewed the animated comedy series for a thirteenth season. The Disney-owned network will air the eight-episode season in 2022. Like its 12th season, it will premiere on FXX.

It comes as the 12th season – the show’s last featuring the voice talent of Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother and spymaster Malory Archer – continues on the network.

FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf told Deadline earlier this summer that he was “optimistic” that the show would return.

As Sterling Archer navigates the changing landscapes of the spy industry, the series follows him. The current season sees Archer and his gang facing a new threat: the IIA (International Intelligence Agency) spy conglomerate. The Agency has a small number of spy jobs available. Can it compete with the soulless vultures of IIA? Or will our little spy agency become the next victim of the spies of IIA?

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the (former) world’s greatest spy, Sterling Archer, Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital problems, Lana Kane, Judy Greer as the loveably crazy office assistant, Cheryl/Carol Tunt, Chris Parnell as the top office spy, Cyril Figgis, Amber Nash as the positively offensive go-getter, Pam Poovey, Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette and Lucky Yates as the unscrupulous scientist, Algernop Krieger.

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. FX Productions produces the series.

“Archer remains one of FX’s signature series and we are happy to extend its legacy with another globetrotting season,” Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX, said the following: “Like Sterling Archer himself, Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County Productions are endlessly creative and always find a way to surpass themselves. Our thanks to them and the incredible voice cast who keep this fan favorite spy comedy as fresh and exciting as ever.”

“On behalf of our entire team of talented illustrators, animators, writers and actors, I just wanted to say… ahhh, damn. I had something for this. Nope. Lost it. So… I guess just thanks?” Matt Thompson, Casey Willis also contributed.