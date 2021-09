Meghan Markle carried a bag that honored her late mother-in-law while she was in New York, too.





Meghan Markle wore a purse that was inspired by Princess Diana.



Tim Graham Photo Library/Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images







On Saturday, Markle accessorized her $4,500 Valentino dress with a $4,669 Christian Dior Lady D-Lite handbag.

According to Insider, the handbag was renamed by the brand after Princess Diana wore it back in 1995.

Markle’s bag was embroidered with “DSSOS,” which stands for her royal title, Duchess of Sussex, a spokesperson for Dior confirmed to Insider.