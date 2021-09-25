Aptly-named BBC reporter goes viral after reporting live from petrol station

BBC Breakfast presenter Phil McCann had viewers in stitches as he reported live from a petrol station forecourt where panic-buying punters were filling up.

As he reported on fuel shortages in the UK, the aptly named roving reporter was at Stockport’s filling station.

His report stated that one petrol station sold more than the usual amount yesterday and would not be receiving a delivery for nine additional days.

However, viewers soon saw the humorous side of his name as he covered motorists who were filling up their cans during the crisis.











He began to trend on Twitter and saw the funny side himself.

One said: “Well played @BBCBreakfast sending Phil McCann to cover the petrol panic buying. Genius level choice of reporter!”

Another added: “The guy on @BBCBreakfast reporting on the petrol shortages is genuinely called “ Phil McCann”.

Another social media user quipped: “Are people stockpiling petrol not according to Phil McCann. Now over to Sonny Spells for the weather.”

One viewer tweeted: “So the presenter the BBC sent to Stockport to highlight the panic buying for fuel is called… you guessed it.. Phil McCann”

While another joked: “Was Phil McCarr busy today?”

Another said: “I’ve been following you on here for ages, it’s bizarre to suddenly see your name everywhere this morning. And I never realised the homonym until now either!”

One viewer shared a shot of the tv and the caption: “If ever there was a roving reporter that could cover a fuel shortage.”

Phil, an experienced political reporter with the Beeb, replied: “It’s like being back in year 9! #nominativedeterminism ”

He later tweeted: “There are worse reasons to trend on Twitter…”

