Hall of Fame Jon Jones UFC Star Arrested Following Honor!

UFC star Jon Jones was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Friday morning, according to ESPN. He was charged with misdemeanor battery and domestic violence as well as injuring or altering with a motor vehicle. This arrest came just hours after his fight was recognized by the UFC Hall of Fame.

“The facts are still developing, we really don’t know yet the full story so I’m not going to make any comment until I have a chance to talk to Jon and until we see how this plays out,” ESPN’s Richard Schaefer spoke on behalf of Jones. Jones was taken into custody at a resort on Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Jones isn’t the first to be arrested by the law. Jones, 34 years old, was arrested last year on a DWI charge. He pleaded guilty. “I literally just got stir-crazy,” Jones stated in the bodycam footage. “I just wanted to have a drive. This is my first drive in two weeks. And, I saw these homeless guys. I was being nice to them, having a conversation with them, treating them like humans.” Jones has also had to endure two failed drug tests throughout his career.

Jones was considered by many to be one of UFC’s greatest fighters. Jones has a 26-1 record, with one win and no losses. His only loss was against Matt Hamil in 2009 by disqualification. He beat Daniel Cormier in a no-contest fight in 2017, but Jones’ positive drug test result led to the ruling being overturned. After beating Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232, Jones was stripped of the title of light heavyweight. However, he won it back in 2018. Jones defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in Jones’ last fight. His first fight with Gustafsson was at UFC165. This was the fight that Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Jones is currently gaining weight to move up to the heavyweight division.

Jones discussed the long process involved in moving up to the heavyweight class back in June. “I know lots of them to do, that’s why I’m not going to allow anyone to rush me,” Jones responded to a fan. “Becoming a heavyweight is a serious process. Not many people understand what it takes to do it the right way. I’ll be back when I’m good and ready.”