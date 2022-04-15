April Calls Out Jake’s ‘Disrespectful’ Breakup

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Netflix’s “The Ultimatum.”

April Melohn appeared on “The Ultimatum” with her then-boyfriend Jake Cunningham.

April reacted to how Jake handled his decision in the finale in a new interview.

April Melohn shared how she felt seeing her boyfriend Jake Cunningham choose Rae Williams on “The Ultimatum” finale in an interview with The Daily Beast.

“Seeing him just let me walk off crying like that and then approach this new girl that he just met a few weeks ago like, ‘Hey gorgeous’ — in the same tone that I remember him approaching me when we first started dating — it was cringe,” she said. “It was also just disrespectful, and it broke my heart.”



‘s “The Ultimatum” follows six couples where one person is ready to marry their partner and the other is unsure. Throughout the season, the participants select a new partner from one of the other couples to have a “trial marriage” with. They live with that person in a three-week “trial marriage” and see if there is a “connection” that might be stronger than what they have with their original partner.

After three weeks with their new partner, the participants are reunited with their original partner for a second “trial marriage,” where they ultimately decide if they are better off marrying their original partner, being in a new relationship with their trial partner, or leaving alone.

Rae and Jake chose each other as trial spouses. By the end, they’d each left their original partners but did not end up together. In the season finale’s “Ultimatum Day,” Jake met with April to tell her he wasn’t going to propose. During his break-up speech, he also told her “me and Rae are not running off together,” which seemed to directly contradict what happened next.





Rae Williams and Jake Cunningham pretended to be married for three weeks on the Netflix dating reality show “The Ultimatum.”



April said she was comforted when Jake told her he was not choosing to be with Rae during the season. “Him not choosing me hurt,” said April. “But hearing him say, ‘I’m not choosing you but I’m not choosing her either’ made me feel better.”

However, after Jake and April’s conversation, Jake and Rae reconnected on screen. During the season finale, Jake presented Rae with a plane ticket to take a trip anywhere in the world together, which appeared to be the start of them embarking on a new relationship together.

Ultimately, Jake and Rae didn’t go on that trip, and they ultimately decided to give one another time to transition from their breakups rather than start dating one another. Rae previously told Insider that Jake is currently single and “his DMs are closed.”

April said during the show’s reunion special on Wednesday that she and Rae’s original partner Zay Wilson “were both put on the shit end of the stick” because their partners “instantly” connected. “Watching it unfold I could tell immediately that he wanted to be back with Rae,” she said on the reunion.

She also revealed on the reunion that she started dating someone new a few months after the show and spoke more about that relationship in her interview with the Daily Beast.

“This guy just came, swept me off my feet, we went on our first date, I didn’t think anything of it,” she told the Daily Beast. The couple has already moved in together.

“I was just like, ‘OK, we’re gonna go to an awkward dinner, I’m gonna come home, yada yada yada. And here we are six months later, we’re still dating,” she added.