How Legacies Just Delivered On A Big Moment From The Originals Series Finale

Legacies brought out the big guns in an attempt to restore Hope’s humanity, and welcomed back a number of characters from The Originals, a.k.a. the first spinoff of The Vampire Diaries. The family reunion only partially helped Hope see the value in her humanity , but for fans it served another purpose. Namely, it revealed the status of what’s going on between Claire Holt’s Rebekah and Charles Michael Davis’ Marcel.

The Originals’ fans likely remember where things left off between the two in the series finale, when Rebekah asked Marcel to marry her. The proposal came with a catch, however, as Rebekah explained to Marcel that when the opportunity arose for her to travel to Mystic Falls and take the cure, he’d have to be okay with her aging and dying. Then, when Rebekah appeared on Legacies earlier in the season (in an episode you can rewatch with a Hulu subscription ) and didn’t mention Marcel, it seemed like their relationship status could be up in the air.

Thankfully, Marcel’s arrival in the latest episode put the whole thing to rest rather quickly. Marcel made a comment to Rebekah about how she was the one “foolish enough to marry” him, thus making it canon. Marcel and Rebekah got married after all, so any fans of The Originals worried about that can rest easy.

For anyone feeling a bit silly they ever doubted, don’t. Charles Michael Davis admitted to TVLine that even he had his doubts that Marcel and Rebekah would ultimately end up together, based on their past in The Originals and how much easier it was to return in Legacies:

On The Originals, for their dynamic to work, they always needed to have some tension. They were always being torn apart. It was nice to just relax and let them be a couple for this episode. No screaming, no fighting, it was easy.

Legacies didn’t really flesh out the details of Marcel and Rebekah’s married life, but I think based on that interaction between the two at what could be described as a tense time, it seems like the marriage is working out. That feels like a good note to leave the relationship and an upside to what was largely a downer episode.

Let’s be honest – there wasn’t a lot to love about this Legacies episode beyond The Originals cast appearance. Hope is still hellbent on fighting her humanity , Prometheus double-crossed everyone (and he seemed like a nice guy when we met him), and it looks like the gods will awaken and kill everyone in the Salvatore School and beyond. I mean, I’m sure things will eventually work out, but damn. Hope needs to figure her stuff out and get back to bailing everyone out of apocalyptic scenarios.

Legacies airs on The CW on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Season 4 is just humming right along, so it’ll be interesting to see where this whole adventure ends up by the end of the season.