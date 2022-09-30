Apple TV Plus releases dates for 4 returning shows

Apple doesn’t release dozens of shows on its streaming service every month, so it’s more of an event when a new season of a series hits Apple TV Plus. That’s why this week is becoming a rather exciting one for subscribers. Apple surprised us Thursday by a bunch Apple TV Plus announcements through Twitter. Four Apple Originals, including the video-game workplace humor, will be returning this fall. Mythic Quest.

These are the dates and shows that Apple TV Plus will be releasing this fall.

Mosquito Coastseason 2 — November 4, 2022

— November 4, 2022 Mythic QuestSeason 3 — November 11, 2022

— November 11, 2022 Slow HorsesSeason 2 — December 2, 2022

— December 2, 2022 Little AmericaSeason 2 — December 9, 2022

Apple is always tight-lipped about its productions prior to their arrival, so we don’t know much about what any of these new seasons will entail. Despite that, Mythic Quest is one of the steamer’s flagship shows, and Even without F. Murray AbrahamSeason 3 will be a huge success and attract many viewers. Rob McElhenney has now three shows on different services and networks: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX), Wrexham, welcome(FX), Mythic Quest (ATV+). Ryan Reynolds, coowner of Wrexham Athletic Football Club (ATV+), is currently on vacation. Deadpool 3.

This could also be the last nail in any hopes. Ted LassoBefore the year ends, season 3 would be back. The service’s biggest critical success has been off the air since last October. Many fans hoped that the new season would come out in 2022. A recent report by Puck It is possible to do so. “there’s no finish line in sight.”

Apple has also released the trailer for its new original movie. Raymond & RayEthan Hawke stars as Ewan McGregor and Ewan McGregor are half-brothers in the movie:

