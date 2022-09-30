A Dennis Rodman Movie is in the Works. An MCU Star Has Been Lined Up to Play The Controversial NBA Player

It’s been more than a year since the last update. 48 Hours In Vegas – the upcoming based-on-a-true-story feature about controversial NBA star Dennis Rodman. Today’s good news is that the information drought is over. It appears that the project has now found a rising star who will play the leading role. If negotiations go according to plan, the movie in development will feature. LokiJonathan Majors is the Chicago Bulls’ most famous player.

This update is available from DeadlineAccording to the statement, although no deal has been signed yet, the parties are moving closer in their negotiations. Aditya Sood, Chris Miller, and Phil Lord (the talented filmmakers behind animated films) are producing the movie. Spider-VerseMovies), and a script was developed by Jordan VanDina, who wrote the 2020 comedy The BingeHulu’s Website Animaniacs reboot).

48 Hours In VegasThis biopic will not cover Dennis Rodman’s entire career. It will instead focus exclusively on Rodman’s 1998 NBA Finals play and decides to travel to Las Vegas to meet the assistant general manager of the Chicago Bulls. Recent attention was given to this story by the 2020 Michael Jordan-centric documentary series The Last DanceYou can stream the entire series with a Netflix subscription..

Jonathan Majors is without doubt one of Hollywood’s most interesting stars right now, and that is not just because he is poised to become the next Thanos-level big villain in Marvel Cinematic Universe. He first gained attention in 2019 for his supporting role in A24. The Last Black Man in San FranciscoHe has also established himself as an actual talent with HBO’s series Lovecraft Country And the Netflix western The harder they fall, the more difficult..

Majors’ next film, a period war film DevotionThe film will open in theaters on November 17th, and he will be the main antagonist in the marvel movie. Quantumania, Ant-Man and the Wasp It will air on the big screen February 20, 2023. In the upcoming movie, he will be paired with Michael B. Jordan. Creed IIIThe release of, which is scheduled to occur on March 3, 2023.

Jonathan Majors’ talents as a performer make it easy to envision him doing incredible things playing Dennis Rodman. 48 Hours In VegasBut, one challenge for the production is to accurately portray the height of the film’s subject. Majors is 6’0″ tall, but he isn’t very short. His IMDb Pro bioRodman stands 6’7″. You would expect that the production will employ some fun filmmaking techniques in order to create authenticity.

48 Hours In VegasLionsgate has acquired the rights to the specscript when it was on the market. However, a release date is yet to be announced. Our 2022 Movie release calendar will show you all of the movies that have been scheduled for release in the next months. Also, our 2023 film schedule will show you everything due to be released in 2023.