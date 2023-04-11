Apple issues urgent alert for every iPhone owner – ignoring it is dangerous

IPHONE owners have been urged to update their devices immediately, after Apple patched up a pair of critical security flaws.

The tech giant has also rolled out a series of bug fixes for its Siri and emojis features.

iPhone owners should keep their eyes peeled for a software update in their Settings labelled iOS 16.4.1.

With the update, Apple has fixed IOSurfaceAccelerator and WebKit flaws which “may have been actively exploited,” according to the tech company.

This means hackers were likely aware of the cyber gap before Apple’s security teams were.

These types of flaws can be exploited by bad actors to gain control of devices and run malware.

Cyber gaps and malware can put your data at risk, such as photos, videos, passwords and even banking details.

The update also fixes a string of bugs, including one that caused voice assistant Siri to not respond to requests in some cases.

Apple has also tweaked its emoji hang-up, which saw users unable to change the skin tones for the pushing hands emoji.

It is the first update since Apple rolled out its iOS 16.4 software just weeks ago, which added more than 30 highly requested emojis.

To check if you’re eligible for the update, simply open Settings > General > Software Update.

If you can’t see the iOS 16.4.1 update in your Settings, then it is likely your device isn’t compatible.

The newest update is only available on the iPhone 8 and later, so iPhone 7 owners are out of luck.

It’s always best to have the most up to data software available, to make sure your device and data is protected.

