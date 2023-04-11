‘This Barbie’ meme template to make your own movie poster

Find out how to make your own ‘This Barbie’ meme using a template as the movie poster trend goes viral ahead of the upcoming film.

Last week, a new trailer was released for Barbie Live Action Movie. Margot Robbie stars as Mattel Barbie and Ryan Gosling plays Ken.

This movie is due to be released July 2013. It tells the story about Barbie, who travels into the human world in search of true happiness after her expulsion from Barbieland.

The trailer was accompanied by a set of movie posters, which revealed both the cast and characters in the film.

Now, everyone is making their own Barbie poster memes and it’s one of the biggest trends of 2023 so far. Here’s how to do it…

‘This Barbie’ meme template

Making your own ‘This Barbie’ meme is really easy as there’s a handy website that does all the hard work for you.

It’s called Barbie Selfie Generator It also includes a template for creating a Barbie poster that looks exactly like those in the movie.

You can upload a photo and it will then create your own ‘This Barbie’ tagline which lists your accolade like the movie posters do.

For example, Dua Lipa’s one says ‘This Barbie is a mermaid’ whilst Emma Mackey’s reveals ‘This Barbie has a Nobel Prize in Physics’.

Make your Barbie poster

Go to the generator, and then press Start to start creating your poster. You can upload or take a photo with the person who you wish to include in the meme. Reposition the image and your ‘This Barbie’ tagline will be added. The photo can be downloaded and uploaded to social media.

All Barbies from the film

In the Warner Bros. movie, eleven Barbies are featured, along with multiple Kens and a Narrator, Intern, and some Humans.

These are the complete list:

Margot Robbie – Barbie is everything

Dua Lipa – This Barbie is a mermaid

Emma Mackey – This Barbie has a Nobel Prize in physics

Alexandra Shipp – This Barbie is a celebrated author

Ana Cruz Kayne – This Barbie is a Supreme Court Justice

Nicola Coughlan – This Barbie is a diplomat

Kate McKinnon – This Barbie is always in the splits

Hari Nef – This Barbie is a doctor

Issa Rae – This Barbie is President

Ritu Arya – This Barbie has a Pulitzer

Sharon Rooney – This Barbie is a lawyer

