Anyone with cold or flu symptoms should get a Covid test, warns expert

ANYONE experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms should get a Covid test, one expert has warned.

One expert said that while the NHS highlights three symptoms of Covid-19, which include a new persistent cough and high temperatures, and loss of taste and sense of smell as signs of infection, cold symptoms could also be an indicator of infection.

When it comes to Covid-19 infections, the UK currently has more cases than other European countries.

Professor Tim Spector from King’s College London’s Zoe Symptom Tracker App says that this is because of how we treat the virus.

In a YouTube video he addressed his appearance on This Morning earlier in the week, where he had been criticised for telling people to stay at home if they had a cold.

Phillip Schofield, host of This Morning, had described how his daughter was afraid to leave her house due to a persistent cough. Both a lateral flow as well as a PCR test were performed on her. Both tests came back negative.

Prof Spector claimed that she had done ‘exactly what was required’. However, he added that others symptoms like a sore throat or runny nose are also signs of Covid.

He said: “It’s easier to work at home, just spend a couple of days if you are feeling under the weather without spreading it around and get a test.

“If you do have a cold just think, it could be Covid, keep your distance before whether you know it is or not.”

Prof Spector stated that symptoms have changed from those that are still listed by the NHS and that many people don’t know that the virus can look similar to a cold.

“Especially if you’re young or you have been double vaccinated”He elaborated.

He added: “So we want people to stop a moment and think if they are going into crowded spaces.”

Prof Spector said infections are high in the UK for two reasons. He explained that the first reason is a lack of masks and social distancing and the second is because we’re ignorant of the symptoms

“We should be looking out for things like sore throat, runny nose and sneezing. While the government has done little to address the more common conditions, such as anosmia and fever, cough, fever, or fever, it is still a very rare condition.

“By not updating advice, we’re letting people into care homes, schools, workplaces and large gatherings displaying known signs of Covid.”

Data from the ZOE App suggest that one in 95 people in the UK have Covid.

Prof Spector added that if we don’t wake up to the fact these cold-like symptoms could be Covid, we will continue to keep numbers high.

He added: This will put unnecessary strain on an exhausted NHS and be letting more than 170 people die every day.”

Prof Spector highlighted that he had visited his mother in a care home and the only precaution that had been taken was to take his temperature.

He suggested that by not recognizing cold and flu symptoms, we could be placing ourselves at risk.

