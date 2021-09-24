Antonio Conte ‘not interested’ in becoming Arsenal manager amid Mikel Arteta pressure

Antonio Conte is reportedly not interested in succeeding Mikel Arteta as Arsenal manager and will wait until the end of the season to find a new job.

Conte, who quit Inter Milan, the Italian giants earlier this year to become unemployed, has been linked with several top positions.

He was involved in discussions with Tottenham before Nuno Espirito Sato was appointed. Recently, he was named in connection with their north London counterparts.

Arteta has been under pressure since a poor start which led to discussion about his replacement. However, Conte won't be there.









Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed the 52-year-old does not want to take over a club midway through the season, so instead will seek his next role for the 2022/23 campaign.

This means that he is out of the picture for Arsenal and Barcelona. Ronald Koeman could also be in need of a new manager soon.

Arteta should remain in the helm, but Conte may still be a candidate to take over as Gunners boss next season.

Conte previously managed in the Premier League during his two-year spell with Chelsea from 2016-2018.

In his first season as Blues manager, Conte won the title with the Blues winning 30 of 38 games. A record which has been broken by Liverpool and Manchester City since then.

He won the FA Cup again, but he was sacked for fifth-placed in the league.













After that departure, he was out of the game for one year. Therefore, waiting for a new campaign is not something he likes to do.

He returned to Inter in 2019, and was once again successful, making the club a powerhouse.

His first campaign in Milan saw him reach the Europa League final. He also won the Scudetto Serie A last season.

He was not fired because of disagreements with club hierarchy regarding transfers. They let Achraf Haikimi and Romelu Lukaku go to Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea, respectively.