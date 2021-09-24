Madonna, 63, wows as she flashes cleavage in bustier and fishnet tights for racy display

Madonna showed fans that she didn’t come to play any games on Thursday, as she sported a lingerie ensemble at her premiere in New York for her new Madame X concert film.

As she walked through crowds with Ahlamalik, 27, the 63-year old looked stunning.

The couple turned up the heat and turned heads while posing together, with Ahlamalik taking the golden opportunity to lick his partner while on the red carpet at the Paradise Club & Theater located at the Edition Hotel in Times Square.

Madonna showed her feminine side in a tight black bustier, which clung to her curves.







The Material Girl singer also wore a long, opened white leather vest and accompanied the flawless look with fishnet stockings and matching fingerless fishnet gloves that stretched passed her elbows.

Madonna added several large necklaces to make a bold statement.

Keeping to the bold theme, the Hollywood legend wore large braids and a diamanté tiara which read the words “F*** You”.







To finish off her stylish attire, Madonna added white framed sunglasses to the look.

Madonna’s husband wore a plain black T-shirt over a black zip up blazer for the star studded event.

Madge’s new movie will be available on Paramount+ streaming on October 8,8.







The flick aims to document her 2019 and 2020 world tour which coincides with her 2019 album Madame X.

The album received some of the best reviews she has ever received in over ten years.

This album became Madonna’s ninth highest-charting album in America, and it was her ninth.

Madonna will be on stage during the documentary. It also shows behind-the scenes footage of the legendary event as well as scenes that show her relationship with her children.

Drew Barrymore, actress and Christian Siriano, fashion designer, were among the other stars who attended the event.

Madonna’s son Rocco Ritchie made an appearance at the event.