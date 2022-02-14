Anthony, Kate, Lady Whistledown

“Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?,” Lady Whistledown asks in the first teaser for the upcoming second season of hit romance drama Bridgerton, which Netflix and Shondaland released to mark Valentine’s Day.

Narrated by Lady Whistledown who is “honing my skills, sharpening my knives”, the brisk-paced teaser harkens back to the start of Season 1, with a new group of debutantes getting introduced to the Queen as they enter the marriage market. Anthony Bridgerton is seen romancing Edwina Sharma while exchanging intense, lovelorn glances with her sister Kate.

Also in a nod to Season 1, we see the Bridgerons standing on the steps of their house. Like in the famous photo from Season 1, it’s still seven of the Bridgerton siblings but MIA Francesca is expected to have a larger presence next season.

The teaser ends with a reference to the big reveal at the end of Season 1, with Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) seen writing and uttering the lines of her newsletter as Julie Andrews’ Lady Whistledown reads it.