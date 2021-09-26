Anthony Joshua loses to brilliant Oleksandr Usyk on points in thrilling fight

Anthony Joshua suffered the second loss of his career at the hands of a brilliant Oleksandr Usyk on a thrilling night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Usyk started the stronger, landed a string of excellent body shots and moving around the ring with ease.

Joshua then began to work his way into the fight in the middle rounds, landing some blows that got the crowd going.

But Usyk turned the momentum round and began to land yet more convincing blows to the Brit, whose right eye was badly injured towards the end of the bout.

Both fighters gave it their all, and Usyk went on the front foot in a thrilling final round.







(Image: Action Images via Reuters)



All three judges awarded a win to Usyk, and the result did not come as a surprise following a brilliant performance.

The star, who has only had two fights at heavyweight, broke down in tears after the decision was announced.

Joshua has lost his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles.







(Image: Getty Images)



