It is Amal ClooneyYou are still jealous George Clooney’s co-star? Twelve months ago Gossip CopAmal advised an actress to avoid her man. Let’s check back in on that story to see how it shook out.

Says Amal, There’s No Touching on Bali

Amal wasn’t happy to see George accept a position with his close friend. Ocean’s Twelve co-star Julia Roberts. His wife was being urged by him to stay at home as the couple shot. Paradise TicketBali. A source told Woman’s Day, “George doesn’t want Amal to come along because he doesn’t want his wife and kids traveling in a global pandemic… but Amal suspects there might be more than just fatherly concern to this decision.”

Roberts was apparently not allowed to come near Amal. She was privately hoping to end 2021 with a new baby, but George’s absence would make that much harder.

In reality, Roberts, Amal, and Roberts are best friends. Roberts is happily married with Danny Moder. Gossip CopIt was pointed out that these two stable marriages were healthy, so there was no reason to be concerned. Also, the casting announcement was just out so it was pre-released. Throw in Amal’s reticence to have more children, and you have a recipe for a totally false story.

Where are They Now?

Julia Roberts and neither the Clooneys or Julia Roberts split last year. So, clearly, there was nothing untoward. Amal also didn’t get pregnant, but that was never in the cards. A cursory glance at Roberts’ Instagram page exposes just how silly this whole thing was to begin with.

As for Paradise Tickets, shooting didn’t go totally smoothly. Roberts wasn’t happy. Production was stopped for several monthsDue to COVID-19. The release date of the movie was then pushed back by a month. We have a delightful press tour with Roberts & Clooney, which is set for October 21.

And That’s Not The Worst Of It

This wasn’t the first time Woman’s Day tried to drive a Roberts-sized wedge in the Clooney’s marriage. It was claimed that George was in love Julia Roberts, and was leaning upon her during a difficult time. The truth is that men and women can become friends.

It tried to target Moder and Roberts directly after this story was published. It claimed that the two had reached crisis level. Yeah, that wasn’t true either. Woman’s DayIt has no knowledge of the lives of any stars, or it would be foolish to publish such absurd stories.

