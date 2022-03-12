Warning! Warning! Legacies episode, “Not All Those Who Wander Are Lost.”You read at your own risk

Hope MikaelsonFor weeks she kept up her heartless persona and continued to be heartless to anyone and everybody who crossed her path. She turned off her humanity, so it’s kind of easy for her to do things like force Lizzieto be her sire and help Her fight against Aurora . This week, the tables have turned. While some might be confused by the scene at the finale of the episode, I believe it is a good example of how things can work out. Legacies’ latest Hope development might not be another fakeout.

The last scene in LegaciesHope was seen alone, distraught, on the sideline of the road. She had tears in her eyes and managed to get the sympathy of a stranger who pulled over and got an earful from Hope about all the feelings she had following Lizzie and Aurora’s escape. Just when it seemed the old Hope was back, she bit the man’s neck and will probably take his car once he’s dead. Fans might be disappointed by another fakeout, but let’s review the evidence that might suggest Hope is in trouble To keep her humanity under control.

Lizzie Was Able To Break The Sire Bond

Lizzie became a Heretic after she was born. unintentionally became Hope’s sire . For a couple of episodes now, Lizzie’s been forced to act in servitude of Hope, but when Hope tried to make her kill Aurora, Lizzie managed to disobey. She even took Hope down and managed to escape with Aurora, and neither of those things should’ve happened. Hope is the Tribrid, so she’s stronger than both of them. I don’t think Lizzie escapes if Hope isn’t at least somewhat preoccupied keeping her emotions in check.

Before the Man arrived, there was no reason for hope to be upset

I can see how some people believe Hope’s whole spiel in front of that stranger was an act, but if it was, why was she already clearly upset before he ever pulled over and stepped outside of his car? OK, I suppose I can believe that the moment was over. Legacies is a show for an audience and not real life, and it’d be clear Hope wasn’t actually feeling emotions if she was fine prior to the guy pulling over. At the same time, I think it’s just as easy to believe her emotions weren’t an act and that Hope just managed to regain control after a bit of venting.

We also see Hope at Salvatore School in the trailer for Episode 2, so it seems that Hope will regain some of her humanity soon. Check out the promo, where I can’t imagine Hope warns her friends about gods completely because of her own self-serving reasons:

Hope might die again by the end of this season, but I can’t believe LegaciesI would send Hope off to the sunset as a bad guy. I also don’t fully believe they’ll kill off Hope, although with Landon currently stuck in limbo indefinitely, I think it sets up a possibility for them to spend “forever” together. It’s For a while since we’ve gotten Hope and Landon stuff, so perhaps they’re saving that for some grand finale.