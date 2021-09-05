Anna and Josh’s child was seen neglected by Jim Bob Duggar in a recent Instagram post

A photo of Jim Bob Duggar neglecting at least one of Anna and Josh’s children surfaced on Instagram today. As he stood next to one of Anna and Josh’s grandchildren, Jim Bob Duggar had a big smile on his face. As those who have been following Duggar family news know, Jim Bob and Michelle are basically raising Josh’s children while Anna stays with him on his guardian’s property.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have Josh’s children

Duggar fans learned Anna was living with her husband Josh as he waits to find out if he’ll do time behind bars. His children can see him whenever they want, as long as Anna is present in the photo. However, it appears that Anna and Josh live on their guardians’ property. Turns out, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar are actually taking care of Anna and Josh’s children.

Anna Duggar has completely disappeared from social media. Fans know she’s extremely pregnant with their seventh child. Counting On fans aren’t really sure whether they’ll get to meet the seventh child as they suspect Anna will have the baby in private given what’s going on with the family right now.

That being said, fans have been extremely concerned for the well-being of Anna and Josh’s children. They aren’t too keen on knowing the children are with Jim Bob and Michelle. Michelle and Jim Bob are standing by Josh Duggar.

Turns out, one of Anna and Josh Duggar’s children recently surfaced in a photo. After a fan claims that he snapped the photo while running up to Jim Bob at a baseball game, the photo quickly spread on social media.

Counting On fans blasted Josh’s father for neglecting the child

The photo was shockingly shocking to the Duggar family, according to many. Many people noted that it was clear evidence Jim Bob Duggar was abandoning his grandchildren, whom he was temporarily caring for. Fans believed Meredith was the little girl in the photo.

They, however, were horrified to see the little one was running around in public — during a pandemic — with no shoes on. Jim Bob Duggar was wearing shoes, while the little girl was left to walk around in public without shoes.

Many people criticized him for not wearing masks in public. Fans claimed the photo was proof of how uncaring and neglectful he was for his little child, due to the absence of a mask and the lack of shoes. Many fans feared Anna and Josh Duggar’s children really were not safe with their grandfather.

Are you surprised to see Jim Bob Duggar taking Anna and Josh’s children out in public without shoes on? Are you surprised that Jim Bob Duggar took Anna and Josh out in public without shoes on? Please share your views with us in the comments. For the most recent news on the Duggars, be sure to keep checking back.