Angela White shares how OnlyFans has helped to ‘normalize’ porn

Angela White is a porn actress and has shared her opinions about OnlyFans, an adult platform that allows for anonymous submissions. “normalise” porn.

According to reports, the Australian is one of the most popular OnlyFans followers in the world. He reportedly earns millions from this alone.

White shared his thoughts in an interview. The Man of Many She was ashamed of her sexiness in high school, and discovered that porn was all she saw. “women being celebrated for having sex with multiple people and expressing and exploring their sexuality”.

She said: “I wanted to get into porn as soon as I saw it at the age of 14. I waited till I was 18, then contacted a few companies that I wanted to shoot for, and the rest is history.”

Sign up Get our free Indy100 weekly Newsletter

Although she thinks the gender stereotyping directed at women within the industry has improved, she attributes a lot to platforms such as OnlyFans.

White claimed: “Women are still being slut-shamed for expressing their sexuality on their own terms, but with the explosion of OnlyFans, I feel like adult entertainment has become a little bit more normalised.”

Sex workers can have full control of their income and their consent by having content hidden behind paywalls. White said that this was also a crucial tool in times like the Pandemic.

She said, “OnlyFans was amazing for sex workers. Especially in porn because the industry shut down for quite an extended period, given that we couldn’t have sex six feet apart. Well, some people can, but most dicks aren’t that big… ”

She went on: “The industry shut down for a long period of time, and OnlyFans was a great way for performers to work from home, do solo content, interact with fans, and do custom videos.”

Participate in the news democracy. To help improve this article’s ranking, click the icon above the page.