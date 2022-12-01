Victoria Beckham gives fans a rare glimpse inside £31m London home with David after they return from World Cup in Qatar

VICTORIA Beckham gave fans a very rare look inside her £31 million home in London today.

48 year old Spice Girl posted a video in which David was sitting in his kitchen sipping coffee as he sang along to Christmas music.

5 Victoria today filmed David in the kitchen

5 With views of London, the kitchen feels very cozy.

David – who has just returned from the World Cup in Qatar – was seen sitting around a wooden kitchen island, with cooking pans hanging above it.

He could see behind him many trees as well as other capital houses.

Victoria captioned the amusing video. “@davidbeckham giving us his best @mariahCarey 🎶 🎄😂.”

David and Victoria bought their six-bedroom, Grade II-listed townhouse, located in London’s prestigious Holland Park for £31.5million in 2013.

They moved back from LA to Blighty after renovating their stucco-front detached home.

The property was listed so the owners had to file 50 planning applications to obtain permission to change it.

David and Victoria, who have four children, have spent an estimated £8m changing the house, including successfully battling one neighbour’s objection to installing air conditioning in five rooms.

Victoria and David were decorated at the highest level of elegance. Kelly Hoppen, an interior designer, was hired to help them. Rose Uniacke was then named ‘the Queen Of Serene’.

Ever the perfectionists, it took nearly three years for the Beckham’s home to be completed and the family finally settled in over summer 2016.

Family members regularly share their stylish and comfortable home with their many millions of followers on social media.

Victoria, who built the 7th bedroom in the middle of the 19th century converted it into a beauty and dressing room to accommodate her extensive wardrobes and David.

It is typical for the region’s front and has a wrought iron canopy with black and white tile at the entrance.

The family appears to have kept the Victorian style of the home intact, as the hall features wall-mounted lighting and antique mirrors.

The luxury home’s lower level has a study, a gym and a wine cellar. Their small, green garden is perfect for creating a little city escape.

Brooklyn is now a resident of America, not the family house.

It’s thought Romeo, 20, and his girlfriend Mia, live in the home alongside with Cruz, 17 and Harper, 11.

5 They have shown off their house before.

5 Victoria poses often in her hallway