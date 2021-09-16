England is the world’s third best team, ahead of World Cup and Euro winners France and Italy.

FIFA have confirmed England’s rise into the top three of the world rankings – for the first time since 2012.

SunSport revealed last week that Gareth Southgate’s side was set to leapfrog France and take a place on the rankings “podium”.

Harry Kane and his England team-mates are now the world’s third-best international team

Despite conceding that injury-time equaliser to Poland in their third September World Cup qualifier, England are now a single point above the world champions, with Belgium leading the way and Brazil clear in second.

The third spot equals England’s all-time best ranking since the system was introduced in the early 1990s, matching the spot held for two months in the immediate aftermath of Euro 2012.

And it is likely that England will stay third for another month –

However, a triumph for France in Belgium in their Nations League semi-final match could change this.

England would get 7.5 points if it wins against Hungary and Andorra, which would be enough for qualification to the 2022 World Cup. If Albania and Poland draw on Oct 12, England would receive 7.5 points.

France could then only overtake England with a victory in either 90 minutes or in extra time in Brussels.

The 2018 World Cup winners would stay a point behind Southgate’s men with a penalty shoot-out triumph.

Other giants in Fifa’s top 10 best men’s teams include Copa America finalists Brazil and Argentina who are in second and sixth the rankings.

Italy, which defeated England in the finals of Euro 2020, currently occupy fifth place.

Four-time World Cup winners Germany are fourteenth in Fifa’s table and one place behind the United States.

Wales are the second-highest-ranked British isles side after England, in nineteenth place.