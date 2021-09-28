Andrea Bocelli to Perform at Global Lyme Alliance Gala

The Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) has announced that Andrea Bocelli, Rob Thomas and Pia Toscano will perform during its sixth annual gala on Oct. 3. The virtual GLA Global Gala will be hosted by Gretchen Carlson and include appearances by Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 476.000 people get Lyme disease every year. “Much like Lyme and other tick-borne illnesses, the reach of GLA is worldwide, and while I like being with the GLA crowd in a banquet hall, I am excited to be with the GLA universe, virtually, from all over the globe to raise critical funds to support our mission to conquer Lyme disease,” GLA CEO Nancy Del Genio said in a statement. “As the future skews digital, it is incumbent upon us to leverage these innovative ways of connecting the GLA community in more than just spirit, and trend our messaging globally.” globallymealliance.org.

Stand Up to Cancer is selling the opportunity to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior the 2021 World Series. Bid 2 End Cancer is a VIP package that includes four tickets, first-class airfare and ground transportation. Bidding begins Oct. 3rd and ends Oct. 26.

“Major League Baseball is proud to be an original and longstanding partner of Stand Up To Cancer, an organization whose groundbreaking research is literally saving lives,” Major League Baseball’s chief revenue officer Noah Garden said. “The Stand Up Moments at our Jewel Events are some of the best highlights of our seasons, and we are thrilled to add this new component to our Fall Classic. We know the generosity of baseball fans is going to show out in a big way through this auction. We look forward to providing a memorable experience to the winning bidder and their loved ones.”

Bid 2 End Cancer will feature MLM memorabilia such as autographed jerseys worn in games and other keepsakes. standuptocancer.org/auction.