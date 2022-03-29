An Interactive Guide to Every Major Character

Netflix’s titular family “Bridgerton” serves as the audience’s window into an inclusive Regency-era world, reimagined from Julia Quinn’s novels.

Violet Bridgerton, Dowager Viscountess Violet Bridgerton, has a lot to do with her eight children who each take turns in London’s crowded marriage market.

First to take the spotlight, Daphne Bridgerton finds a love match on season one with Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. Her eldest brother, Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, then takes center stage as he tries to find his viscountess on season two.

The further the Bridgerton siblings fly from their wisteria-adorned nest, the more exposure the audience gets to new relationships and characters within this universe.

The Shondaland-produced series is progressing (season two premiered Friday and has been renewed through season four), different storylines are becoming more intertwined.

Some characters are drawn together by courting, such as Philippa Featherington or Albion Finch. Others are pulled together by scandal (see Marina Thompson and Sir Phillip Crane).

To keep track of the expanding list of new faces and connections on “Bridgerton,”Insider created an interactive guide for the main characters and their relationships.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for season 2 of “Bridgerton.”