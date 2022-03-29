JadaSmith Addressed her Head in TikTok Before Oscar Blowup

Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head.

In a video she posted TikTok Account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,”Particularly when she is required to cover a magazine issue. She also discussed her feelings about people who might or may not share her opinion. “this bald head of mine.”

“Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,”In the video, she speaks. “That was really challenging you know because I liked my hair out wild and curly. but nobody wanted that. so I always had to do my hairs in ways that didn’t feel natural to me because of trying to play the game. So if I’m doing a cover, everybody’s all, no we want your hair straight and flow. It’s like alright, cool, but that’s not really what my hair likes to do. So I had to learn to get the courage to go, nah I’m not doing it, which is why I feel the freedom today, I don’t give two craps what people feel about this bald head of mine. Cuz guess what? I love it.”

The hashtags were included with the video “hair journey, #iamnotmyhair and the phrase “be proud of your crown.”

This clip is already trending on social media. One observer commented, “Sooooo, did Will not know Jada didn’t care what anyone thought of her shaved head?? I am confused.”

On Sunday, Chris Rock’s joke about the actress’ appearance (“Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it”) led to Will Smith marching on stage and slapping the comedian — a stunning development that many viewers tried to rationalize as the reaction of a husband simply trying to defend his wife. Pinkett Smith has spoken out about her struggles with alopecia (an autoimmune disorder that can cause hair loss).

Will Smith first appeared to laugh at his wife’s expense before making the decision to storm the stage when his wife clearly felt differently. After he won the Oscar, Smith apologized. King RichardHowever, he declined to mention Rock.

The Governors Ball was missed by the Smiths, but they were joined by their children at the ceremony Vanity FairCelebrate Sunday night.