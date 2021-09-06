Mama Blamed for Dressing Children in Walmart Clothes, While Wearing Branded Outfits Responds Critics

In the eyes of critics, a mother wore clothes fit for a queen while her children suffered in cheap garb. But this mom rebutted the claims and sparked a furious response!

A mother named Caitlin Fladager was criticized for wearing branded attire while dressing her children in Walmart clothes. She responded on Facebook to the shameful comments.

Fladager shared a picture of her kids on the social media platform dressed in this attire. Fladager shared a picture of her children in this outfit on social media.

In her post, the mother spoke of the condemnation stemming from one individual who stated that her clothing choices compared to what she let her kids wear didn’t make her look good as a mom. She responded. Write :

“I am not constantly outgrowing them like my kids are…I am not constantly spilling food and dirt all over my brand-new clothes.”

Expanding on her list of reasons, Fladager affirmed that she also doesn’t break her clothes or play in the dirt. The mother of two summed up that her whole rationale is that she is not a child.

Fladager then expanded on her ambitions as a mother and how it ties into this choice. Fladager said that her goal is to show her children that living life well is more important than clothes.

Beyond that, Fladager stated that her two kids relish in the freedom to be children and not worry about spilling or messing up their attire. She refused to apologize for this.