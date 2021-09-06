Mama Blamed for Dressing Children in Walmart Clothes, While Wearing Branded Outfits Responds Critics

In the eyes of critics, a mother wore clothes fit for a queen while her children suffered in cheap garb. But this mom rebutted the claims and sparked a furious response!
A mother named Caitlin Fladager was criticized for wearing branded attire while dressing her children in Walmart clothes. She responded on Facebook to the shameful comments.
Fladager shared a picture of her kids on the social media platform dressed in this attire. Fladager shared a picture of her children in this outfit on social media.
“I am not constantly outgrowing them like my kids are…I am not constantly spilling food and dirt all over my brand-new clothes.”
Expanding on her list of reasons, Fladager affirmed that she also doesn’t break her clothes or play in the dirt. The mother of two summed up that her whole rationale is that she is not a child.
Fladager then expanded on her ambitions as a mother and how it ties into this choice. Fladager said that her goal is to show her children that living life well is more important than clothes.
Beyond that, Fladager stated that her two kids relish in the freedom to be children and not worry about spilling or messing up their attire. She refused to apologize for this.
Fladager generally isn’t afraid to speak about what many would consider controversial choices as a mother. Once, she opened up about smoking marijuana to help stress and that she only does so when her kids are asleep.
The mother claimed that it assisted her in calming her anxiety during quarantine with her children. Fladager also mentioned how individuals do not criticize moms who speak about drinking wine to help with their worries, which is hypocritical.
She has been brave in sharing her mental health struggles. For the past two years, she stated, marijuana has benefited her in dealing with her anxiety.
Fladager was not the only mother to be the focus of the internet’s attention due to her alleged poor parenting skills. Taking to TikTok, a teen revealed what he found to be a disappointing discovery concerning his mom.
The teenage’s mother shared that her son had a secret cellphone with all his photos and social media. Many viewers were shocked to see this and wondered why some parents did not respect their children’s boundaries.
The 16-year-old admitted to his fellow TikTokers that he was quite upset over the finding. It leaves one to wonder what this mother’s response would be had she addressed the issue as Fladager did.
