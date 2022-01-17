‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Tributes Bob Saget

Sunday Update: America’s Funniest Home VideosBob Saget, a former host, was honored with a touching tribute. He died Jan. 9.

You can watch Alfonso Ribeiro’s video in the video above.

Previously: America’s Funniest Home VideosThe tribute will include clips and remembrances. Today’s preview was shared by ABC’s long-running show.

“Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone on to entertain not only America, but the world,”The show makes a statement. “Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, oftentimes, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob.”

The show’s YouTube account featuring the preview asks viewers to consider donating to the Scleroderma Research Foundation. After losing his sister to the disease, Saget became an advocate for scleroderma.

Saget can be seen in the preview clip recalling his various voices in narrating home videos. These voices will instantly be recognizable to anyone who has ever viewed them.

Saget, who was born in Orlando, Florida, died Jan. 9, 2010.

The show’s tribute will air at the top of Sunday’s episode, Jan. 16 at 7 pm ET/PT.

Check out the preview clip.