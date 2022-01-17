Lori Loughlin’s and Mossimo Giannulli’s Home Burglarized

On January 3, Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin broke into the Los Angeles home of Mossimo Giannulli.

According to the outlet the couple wasn’t at home at that time.

TMZ reported the burglars entered a bedroom through a window.

According to reports, Lori Loughlin’s Los Angeles home was burglarized by Mossimo Giannulli.

Insider was confirmed by Loughlin’s representative that there was a break in on January 3. Loughlin (57) and Giannulli (58) were not at home. According to reports, the incident was discovered by a housekeeper.

According to police, TMZThey reviewed surveillance footage and found that the burglars were wearing all-black clothing and masks. According to law enforcement, who spoke with the outlet, the burglars gained entry to the home through a bedroom window. They also discovered Loughlin’s jewelry box.

According to TMZ, the law enforcement states that it is not clear if the couple was targeted or if they were chosen randomly. However, police said that a South American crew of burglars might have been responsible. The police believe that the thieves traveled to America to commit burglaries and then fled the country.

TMZ reports that the police investigation is ongoing.

Loughlin’s is also the week of news about the burglary “Full House” costar Bob Saget died. On January 9, the actor was found dead in his Orlando hotel room.

Loughlin recently shared a touching tribute to Saget and attended his funeral on Friday.

“Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,”Loughlin stated in a statement that Hollywood Life. “Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”