American Pickers star Mike Wolfe's girlfriend Leticia Cline pulls off impressive motorcycle tricks in new video
By Tom O'Brien
In
AMERICAN Pickers star Mike Wolfe’s girlfriend Leticia Cline pulled off some impressive motorcycle tricks in a new video.

Leticia looked sensational as she showed off her moves on her bike in an Instagram video.

Leticia, 42, let her hair down and went wild on her bike on a day out.

The reality TV star showed off her toned figure in a black and white crop top tht ashowed off her toned abs.

She looked cool in a monochrome baker boy cap as she threw caution to the wind with her moves.

Before long her legs were up by the handlebars as she showed off her daredevil moves to a musical soundtrack.

Her day out on her bike came a few days after she and  Mike spent the day at the Harley-Davidson museum as she honoured her late father. 

Mike, 57, and Leticia shared their tour of the famous motorcycles on Instagram

In the Instagram story, the American Pickers star was pictured as he gazed at a vintage model. 

In a black and white snap, Mike took a closer look at another motorcycle. 

The couple then shared a snapshot together as they stood under the Harley Davidson logo. 

Leticia also posted a throwback snap with her father when she was a toddler.

In the photo, Leticia’s dad was sitting on a Harley Davidson bike. 

The Playboy model revealed that the Harley Davidson museum opened about one month after her late father had passed away.

