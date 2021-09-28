Kelly Price Breaks Her Silence on Falsely Being Reported Missing

By Tom O'Brien
Gospel singer Kelly Price is still trying to understand how she ended up on a missing persons list in the midst of her fight against COVID-19.

Because, as the singer told TMZ on Monday, Sept. 27, she was never actually missing. “I have never been in danger,” Kelly stated. “I am not in danger right now. I am focusing on putting myself first.”

On Friday, Sept. 24, the Cobb County Police Department told E! News that a missing persons report was filed for the Grammy-nominated singer. 

However, as concern for Kelly’s whereabouts grew, her lawyer Monica Ewing later told E! News her client simply “went to get some rest after she was discharged from the hospital” and was “focused on her recovery.”

In the interview with TMZ, Kelly reiterated that she’s safe, saying she simply “turned off” everything, including her phone, and stayed off social media so she could get some peace and quiet. At one point, Kelly said she was forced to leave her house because so many people were attempting to get in contact with her.

