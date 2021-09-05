It is Prince HarryEx-girlfriends getting too close Chelsy Davy? According to one report, the pair had a strangely deep conversation at a charity match of polo. Gossip Cop investigates.

Former Flame, Good Friend

According to Neue IdeaHarry took time to visit his ex-girlfriend at a recent charity match. Harry was seen talking with a blonde-haired woman, who onlookers thought looked exactly like Davy. Harry and Davy were together for six years before their split in 2010.

“Harry and Chelsy are still friends,” An insider explains. “It’s not out of the question that it might be her.”Two “frequently keep in touch when time permits.” This wouldn’t be the first time the two have publicly caught up, as insiders said they found time during his trip to London in July.

Prince Harry Flirting with Exes

Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy remain on good terms. It’s obvious that this tabloid is trying to frame a conversation between them as uncouth or scandalous, but that’s just not the nature of their relationship. Neue IdeaIt is important to note that the Davy invited him to his wedding would have to have discussed this with Meghan Markle. Not having lunch with a friend is news.

That being said, this story is bogus for another reason entirely: It didn’t happen. Davy was not seen in Aspen. The story is based on “onlookers,” as if a layperson would be able to recognize Harry’s ex-girlfriend from the 2000s from faraway glimpses alone. Davy was last seen Cruising around Africa with a new man, and there are no reports that she’s moved to Colorado of all places.

Take this as an example: Harry’s critics noticed Which type of aircraft? He flew in on. What do you think of the folks at Daily MailHe would not let a conversation he had with his ex-girlfriend slip by unnoticed. The British press is ready to pounce on Harry for anything and everything he does, so there’s no way this reunion would only get reported in Neue IdeaAlleine.

The headline may also say “Prince Harry Talks To Woman!” That’s all anyone can say for certain. Davy and he have been platonic friends for more than a decade. This is a bait and switch, as well as a non-story. Harry did not talk to Davy in Aspen, but if he had, it wouldn’t really be worth any hubbub whatsoever.

Other Bogus Stories

This outlet reported that Harry and Markle broke up in June, but that didn’t happen. He did not get in a fight with Prince William at the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue. Harry also did not ask Queen Elizabeth for forgiveness. These stories are a mockumentary of the truth. Neue IdeaHarry actually knows.