American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe & girlfriend Leticia Cline spend day at Harley Davidson museum as she honors late dad

AMERICAN Pickers’ Mike Wolfe and his girlfriend Leticia Cline spent the day at the Harley Davidson museum as she honored her late father.

Mike, 57, and Leticia, 42, shared their tour of the famous motorcycles on Instagram.

In the Instagram story, the American Pickers star was pictured as he gazed at a vintage model.

The caption stated: “Thank you again.”

In a black and white snap, Mike took a closer look at another motorcycle.

The couple then shared a snapshot together as they stood under the Harley Davidson logo.

Leticia shared a throwback snap with her father when she was a toddler.

In the photo, Leticia’s father was sitting on a Harley Davidson bike.

The Playboy model revealed that the Harley Davidson museum opened about one month after her late father had passed away.

Leticia mentioned that she “wished he was still here to see.”

She wrote: “It’s those things that make you realize death to it’s fullest, knowing that the person you love will never get to know something they should be still here for.”

The Maxim model added: “I would trade so many memories I have of my dad to be able to just have him there with me to experience how all the things he taught me was worth it and that I did so much to make him proud.”

THE ROMANCE

Back in August, the couple had gone public with their romance.

The two went on a romantic trip to his hometown of Le Claire, Iowa. which was pictured obtained by Central Recorder.

Leticia posted videos to her Instagram Story of vintage bikes, motorcycles, signs, cans, and more finds.

Mike’s voice could be heard in the background as he explained how his hand was injured from a dog bite.

The new romance came after Mike’s ex Jodi filed for divorce from him in November 2020 after about 10 years of marriage.

The former partners share their nine-year-old daughter Charlie Faeth Wolfe.

FRANK’S FIRING

Mike’s romance with Leticia came after his co-star Frank Fritz, 57, was fired from the History Channel show.

Frank last appeared on the History show during a March 2020 episode, as he took time off to recover from back surgery, which left him with 185 stitches and two rods in his spine.

During his time off the show, Frank lost 65 pounds, as he started living a healthier lifestyle and is sober from alcohol.

He told Central Recorder that he entered rehab for alcohol addiction in Iowa for 77 days and is 11 months sober.

Though Frank expressed his desire to return to the History show, Mike revealed his co-host had been fired from the show on Instagram back in July.

