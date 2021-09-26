Larsa Pippen Seeks Opinions For Skintight Cut-Out Dress

Larsa Pippen is smoldering as she folds a leg in a super-tight and gorgeous bodycon dress, and she needs opinions. The 47-year-old reality star and ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen put on a sizzling and classy display for her 2.4 million Instagram followers yesterday, posing on a glamorous staircase and flaunting her sensational figure in one cut-out number.

Pippen’s post, which came as a promo for the Pretty Little Thing brand she fronts, also came with a question – quite simply, the blonde needed to know what everyone thinks.

Larsa Pippen Sizzles In Pretty Little Thing Dress

See the photo below. Larsa Pippen made 2020 headlines for inking a six-figure deal with Pretty Little Thing, a brand known for its collabs with rapper Doja Cat and model Jordyn Woods.

Proving she can pull it off like the 20-somethings, Pippen stunned fans with a glam pose and highlighting her killer abs while in a banded, black, and skin-tight dress, one boasting a sexy thigh slit despite its floor-length finish. The Chicago native had also gone strapless, with cute gold metallic detailings holding the dress’ chest bands together.

The star was also wearing high block heels with one hand to her ear and her long blonde hair down. “I’m ready!” she announced, adding: “Do u like my @prettylittlething dress?”

See More Photos Below

Fans, who threw Pippen over 19,000 likes, only had good words. “Awesome!” one wrote, with plenty more leaving fire emoji. Larsa Pippen had, on the same day, sent out another PLT promo, this one far more casual as she hung out on a couch with her dog and rocking tight jeans and a baby pink tank top. “Sending you lots of love @prettylittlething,” the star wrote.

What’s It Earning Her?

Pippen is getting paid and likely handsomely as she continues to shout out the rival to fast fashion king-pin Fashion Nova. Per Vox, pay on Instagram correlates with following – the higher the following, the higher the paycheck.

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry,” they state.

Pippen also earns her dough via her brands. In May 2020, she launched Larsa Pippen Fitness. Three months later, the star dropped her Larsa Marie high-end jewelry line, and one was regularly promoted on her social media.