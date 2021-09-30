American Pickers Find Hidden Treasure Beneath An Old Soda Shop

While Mike Wolfe and his brother Rob were exploring West Virginia on “American Pickers,” they came across another pair of brothers with some amazing treasures underneath their home (via The Sun). Doug and Dean showed some old soda shop signs from their extended family businesses in Mt. Hope.

One store, called Bon-Bon Confectionery and Hardware, was a staple in town from 1920 until 2020 (via The Register-Herald). And the brothers held onto two signs from the business’ early days advertising for the soda fountain, including one double-sided Coke sign that read, “Bon Bon store, Coca-Cola, Fountain.”