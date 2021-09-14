Demi Rose in Italy : Nearly Loses Her Dress in Sultry Vacation Pictures

Demi Rose is enjoying the sunshine and sharing another eye-popping update with her 17.4 million Instagram fans. The 26-year-old model and social media celebrity is taking a break for her Pretty Little Thing promos. Demi, who wore a stunning, spaghetti-strap gown, was fresh from amazing snaps that she took during her trip to Italy.

Posting ahead of the weekend and backed by Capri’s scenic waters, the British bombshell went goddess-like, with a swipe-right also seeing those straps come down a little.

Demi Rose Stuns In Italy Snaps

Scroll through the photos. They are here because Instagram is proving to be a profitable place for Demi, who signed up to MySpace initially to escape bullying at school. Demi, who left Fashion Nova in October 2020 to join rival brand Pretty Little Thing, now has a full-blown collection. She posed in a billowing white-and-cream dress and a cupped gown.

Standing on steps descending towards the sea, Demi highlighted her famous figure and the 24-inch waist – a swipe to the right, meanwhile, showed the ex to rapper Tyga seated at a table while in shades. The dress was slipping down here.

Demi, who wore shades with circular-rimmed lenses and had her fans riveted to her face and figure, wrote: “Somewhere beyond the sea” for a total of 370,000 likes in just 24 hours. As she walked along local streets, the model took a photo of herself and then closed her post by taking a landscape snap.

“Love Capri” Dolly Castro, a model friend, received the message. Fans quickly responded with Rose’s heart emojis. Demi, who lives in Ibiza, Spain, has made major travel headlines over the past 18 months – July 2020 marked the model ditching her London base after a miserable quarantine. Rose, who was body-shamed in lockdown – and clapped back – later opened up to ES. She revealed her decision to leave the U.K.

“During the lockdown, I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me. I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands, I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things,” she added:

“I felt very sad but when the lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting more from Demi – some even think she might be launching a beauty brand.