AMC Theatres Upgrade to Laser Projectors by 2026

AMC Theatres is upgrading its digital projectors to laser projectors across 3,500 of its auditoriums nationwide by 2026. It’s the theater chain’s first major upgrade of its equipment since the company converted to digital, and the theater chain says the new installations will bring a value of roughly a quarter of a billion dollars.

The launch of Laser at AMC will offer more vivid color, maximum picture brightness and guaranteed light levels that exceeds most 2-D digital projection systems. And AMC also boasts that it’s a greener, long-term solution for movie projection, as it eliminates the waste of replacing xenon bulbs and comes with a significant reduction in energy usage.

The projectors are the result of an exclusive agreement between AMC and Cinionic, the Barco cinema joint venture that offers laser-powered cinema solutions and has already installed laser projectors in 30,000 auditoriums nationwide since 2014.

The projectors will be installed on a market-by-market basis, and the full initiative is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

AMC already offers laser projection in its Premium Large Format Auditoriums, including Dolby Cinema at AMC, PRIME at AMC, and select IMAX at AMC, as well as in its recent new-build openings.

“For the last two years as AMC has navigated its way through the pandemic, we have done so not only with the intention of survival, but with an eye to the future of moviegoing and continuing to enhance the guest experience at our theatres. Through our wonderful Premium LargeFormat partnerships with IMAX and Dolby, AMC is firmly established as the industry leader in premium experiences,” Adam Aron, AMC Theaters chairman and CEO said in a statement.

“At Cinionic, we’re in this for the long-term. Together with AMC, we’re giving moviegoers the laser difference that you can only get in the cinema,” added Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. “Made possible by our industry-pioneering Cinema-as-a-Service program, the partnership with AMC enables a consistent, elevated, and laser-powered big screen experience for the next generation.”