Signed 2022 Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Football Heading To Auction

To commemorate the 2022 Super Bowl LVI, a leather Wilson ball donning signatures from halftime show performers Eminem, Dr. Dre, Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar is heading to auction.

Heritage Auctions will run the sale from May 12 – 14 with a set guide value of at least $1,500.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was held in the Los Angeles area for the first time in 30 years. Produced by Jay-Z, it marked the first-ever halftime set to be focused on hip-hop.

The auctioneer’s consignor snagged the signatures while at the game earlier this year, only missing scribbled names from Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, who wasn’t named an official performer but popped up for a surprise performance of “In Da Club” anyway. He was just as much of a participant as .Paak, who joined Eminem’s set to play drums during “Lose Yourself.”

“Wow what a rush congrats to every super hero on that stage!! Big shout out to Dr. Dre. Love you bro and thank you for letting me be a part of history,” .Paak wrote on social media after hitting the stage for the historic Big Game show. “Hit my land line for all drum enquiries.”

And to signify just how much the price went up, he added: “Note: I only play championship games and for diamond selling artists. rates are subject to change on any given Sunday!”