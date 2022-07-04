Amber Heard’s Eyebrow Raising Request: A Verdict Dismissal

Amber Heard would like a re-do? TMZReports that the “Aquaman” star is asking the judge in Johnny Depp’s defamation case against her to start everything from the beginning due to a lack of solid evidence that was brought forward. As many fans can recall, Depp was awarded $10 million in commendatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard received only $2 million in compensatory damage. Heard’s team seems to not be convinced that she should have won. Her team insists that she was correct. “fake juror”In the courtroom. Evidently, one juror who was unidentified was never properly vetted. It seems that there is a discretion regarding his age. According to TMZ one document said that the juror was a 1945-born man while another stated that he was born in 1970.

Although the judge is still to decide on the motion, it was pointed that Depp’s and Heard’s televised case dominated internet. The reason is that the case was viewed more than 83.9 millions times online. At one time, 3.5 million people watched it. This case also broke a YouTube viewership records. Newsweek. What’s more, the Law & Crime network also saw an additional 2.3 million new subscribers during the trial. So, it’s possible that this case will actually inspire a sequel that all would tune in to.