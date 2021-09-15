Amazon Prime Customers Can Now Enjoy One Year Free Deliveroo Membership

Calling all takeaway fanatics as your next delivery is about to be even cheaper thanks to Amazon Prime and Deliveroo. Amazon Prime customers in Ireland and the UK are invited to an exclusive deal.

Yes, you can now get Deliveroo Plus free of charge with Amazon Prime – when you place an order on Deliveroo over £25. So your next meal from your favorite restaurant or takeaway will cost even less – and save you over £40 a year

From today, all new and existing UK and Ireland Amazon Prime members will be able to receive free Deliveroo Plus membership for a year, giving them unlimited free delivery on orders over £25.

Isn’t that amazing? So if you’re not a Prime customer already – what are you waiting for? You can sign up for Amazon’s service here, and you can even trial it for 30 days before committing to paying £7.99 a month. Isn’t that cool? Then you can sign up for Deliveroo’s free delivery, here.

Deliveroo Plus is a subscription service that offers Deliveroo members unlimited free delivery from all restaurants and grocery partners on orders meeting the minimum spend requirements. Deliveroo’s Plus investment is key. It will deliver great value to customers, increase retention, and loyalty.

Free delivery will be available from all of Deliveroo’s 50,000 restaurants, from household favorite chains like KFC and Pizza Express to local independent gems, and even from grocers and supermarkets in as little as 20 minutes. All the shops that won’t be open on Boxing Day this year – from M&S to Morrisons

Lisa Leung Director, Prime, and Marketing, Amazon UK, said: “We’re always looking for ways to offer even more value to Prime members giving them the best of shopping and entertainment. That is why we are excited for this offer with Deliveroo – so millions of Prime members in the UK and Ireland can get the convenience of great meals delivered fast.”

Carlo Mocci, Chief Business Officer UKI, Deliveroo said: “Amazon is one of the most customer-focused and innovative companies in the world and we are excited to launch this offer for Prime members.

Hungry foodies can now get amazing breakfasts, lunches, or late-night snacks – all delivered for free.” Krispy Kreme launch limited edition Toffee Crisp doughnuts and they sound unreal

Amazon Prime offers the best of shopping and entertainment to more than 200 million paid members around the world, including unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV shows with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs, plus thousands of stations and playlists with Amazon Music – alongside many other benefits.

Deliveroo hopes to increase its loyalty among its 3.9 million monthly UKI customers by offering this new offer.