Ariana Grande Launches New Beauty Brand Named R.E.M Beauty

Ariana Grande has revealed the name of her new beauty brand, she stated that keeping the whole thing a secret for two years has been torture. The “7 Rings” singer and queen of bubblegum pop are fresh from announcing she’s joining the celebrity-turned-makeup entrepreneur bandwagon, with her soon-to-be-released brand piggy-backing off one of her most famous songs.

Ariana Grande Announces Beauty Line

Grande has named her brand “R.E.M. Beauty.” The range, boasting a retro-come-futuristic look, is named after the “R.E.M.” track on the star’s 2019-released Sweetener album. Several fans received the news via Grande’s Instagram. While it’s still a work in progress, details about the products are yet to be revealed. However, the is all set to be available this fall.

Brand Insights

Speaking to Allure, the pint-sized hit-maker gave a nod to the eye drops set to kick her brand off. “They are our main storytellers and sources of communication,” She said. “I feel like you can emote more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes.”

According to Harper’s Bazaar, “Fans can expect liquid eyeliner markers to help create Grande’s signature cat-eye, matte liquid eyeshadows, and her mascara. There will also be lipsticks and plumping gloss-stains that are meant to seriously tingle. False eyelashes are said to be coming out soon.

Racking Up Instagram Followers

R.E.M. Beauty already boasts over half a million Instagram followers as the feed shows photos and videos of Grande with her signature catwing eyeliner. The singer’s move into beauty sees her joining the likes of fellow music faces Selena Gomez (founder of Rare Beauty), About-Face founder Halsey, plus Haus Laboratories CEO Lady Gaga.

Speaking of the eye-catching retro promo, Grande added: “I’ve always sort of gravitated towards the ‘50s and ‘60s and ‘70s for glamour references,” continuing: “I’ve always pictured myself in a different time period. I’ve always wanted to wear that makeup, wear that hair, wear those outfits, be those performers.” Watch out for R.E.M Beauty to hit the market soon.