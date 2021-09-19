Amazing green double decker bus is completely transformed into holiday home

A JAW-DROPPING green bus that a man bought on eBay has been transformed into an unusual staycation home.

Bob Johnson purchased Olive, a Dublin double-decker bus, one night and spent three years transforming it into a home for tourists.

6 Olive: the former Dublin Double Decker Bus turned staycation home Credit: Olivebus.co.uk

6 Bob Johnson bought Olive one evening on eBay Credit: Olivebus.co.uk

6 Guests say the toilet in the bus driver’s cab is the ‘best bit’ of the stay Credit: Olivebus.co.uk

While sleeping on a bus is usually frowned upon or leaves you missing your stop, Olive’s top deck sees an open plan sleeping space which can accommodate up to five guests.

The vintage vehicle based in Hampshire is fully kitted out with a kitchen, sitting and dining area and full wet room – and is only £160 a night.

But visitors suggest the highlight of the holiday is the toilet in the bus driver’s cab.

One reviewer said: “It totally exceeded our expectations, with the amount of space, how cosy it was and how many creature comforts are packed into this awesome bus!

“We all slept so well in the very comfy beds and little touches like the heated towel rail and delicious fruit loaf left out for us all really made it so memorable.

“The driver’s cab toilet was possibly the best bit of the whole weekend.”

This bus, which was most recently used as school transport, is located in Bramshott, Hampshire. It offers stunning views of the countryside.

The paddock is open to guests, and includes a fire-pit, patio, and barbecue area for al-fresco dining.

The area offers three lakes, a wishing well and is surrounded by country walks. There’s also a Prince of Wales pub.

Bob said: “This is the ideal holiday spot for visitors to North East Hampshire who want to stay somewhere a little different.

Olive offers a high-end alternative to cottages and hotels by offering all the amenities that you could need for a getaway to the country.

“Every day feels like an adventure from inside Olive, great for younger families and older friend groups, and anyone with a spirit of creativity.”

6 The bus is fully kitted out with a kitchen, sitting and dining area and full wet room Credit: Olivebus.co.uk

6 The bizarre accommodation offers a patio dining set with countryside views Credit: Olivebus.co.uk