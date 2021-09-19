Google unveils mysterious ‘Pixel 6’ smartphone inside glass case in NYC days after iPhone 13 launch

GOOGLE has put its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones on display in New York.

These highly anticipated smartphones were unveiled at a Google Store, just days after the iPhone 13 launch.

3 The shop display shows the back of the phones

3 The Google Pixel 6 Pro was also on display

No formal release date for the Google Pixel 6 has been given.

The shop window at the Google store in Manhattan states that the Google Pixel 6 Pro will be available for purchase starting Fall 2021.

The two-tone orange colour of the Google Pixel 6 displayed is on display.

The phone will be available in black and green, according to reports.

For the shop display, the larger Pixel 6 Pro was chosen as the yellow/gold variant.

The Pixel 6 Pro is also available in silver and black.

The Pixel 6 Pro will have three lenses and the Pixel 6 Pro has two lenses.

Although specifications of the phones have yet to be confirmed, rumours suggest that the Pro will feature a larger display and bigger battery.

Because the Manhattan store was closed, it was impossible for observers to view the phones from their front.

However, the “Fall” release date suggests we don’t have long before we see the new Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in all their glory.

3 The phones have an autumn release date

