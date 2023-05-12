Amanda Holden is braless as she wears a tight-fitting white top after Heart Radio Show

AMANDA Held exhibited her figure today in London by wearing a tight, white top.

On Friday morning, the Britain’s Got Talent Judge wore a casual outfit as she was heading to Heart Radio.

Amanda, 52 years old, is not afraid to show off her body. She wore a white long-sleeved top without a bra.

The fitted tee shirt hugged her figure and revealed her amazing physique.

Amanda chose black bottoms that had white stripes running down each side and hung down her legs.

The blonde hairs flowing down her chest were complemented by white sneakers and minimal makeup.

Amanda showed off her legs yesterday in a mini-skirt in which she wore a tan, as she arrived at work in London.

Central Recorder revealed this week that Amanda has been preparing to quit the UK after meeting with TV executives in LA.

Source: Amanda is considering moving to the States.

Amanda also ignored rumours of a new feud with Ted Laso star Hannah Waddingham.

Eurovision viewers were sure that Hannah slapped Amanda on the face during Tuesday’s first half of the semifinals.

Her Eurovision hosting debut was alongside Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian Julia Sanina.

She appeared to poke fun at Amanda, the announcer from last year during her first piece in front of camera.

During her Eurovision cameo in 2021, Amanda, 52, greeted fans in French and Dutch before admitting she didn’t know which was which.

“Bon soir. Goedenavond. She said, “That is good evening in French and Dutch but I have no clue which one is which.”

Hannah, semblant à l’évidence admettre l’incident, jokingly remarked, “You see Europe?” after reading the French version. Some Brits are willing to take the time to learn a second language.

On Twitter, one viewer said: “Hannah already throwing shade at Amanda Holden?! One viewer tweeted: “Hannah is already throwing shade at Amanda Holden!” Another said, “I love her so much” while another added,

Third: “Hannah’s SHADE to Amanda Holden was iconic,” they added.