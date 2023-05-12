We’re a mum & daughter catfish duo – she looks so different post-glow up people want her birth certificate

SHE’S made a mark on the social media scene with her amazing makeup skills.

The viewers were stunned when Valeria voronina appeared with her mum, who looked like her sister.

The mum showed off her youthful look on TikTok

4

The mum showed off her youthful look on TikTok
Even without make-up people were stunned by the stunners

4

Even without make-up people were stunned by the stunners

Valeria and Olga her mother shared an epic video on TikTok of their transformation.

In the first clip of the film, both the couple and their hair were frizzy. They also had bare skin.

Olga immediately transformed from a normal person to a mega-glam version with bouncy hair and glowing skin.

Some viewers were stunned by the before and after, insisting Olga was her mother, while others thought it must have been her sister.

“Mom? I don’t think so. “I need to see my birth certificate”, said one commenter on the video.

Another wrote: “I am older than my mum, no joke.”

Someone else also said, “She looks younger!”

The pair’s incredible transformations are not new.

The previous video shows Valeria and Olga demonstrating their make-up catfish skills. They went from looking drab to becoming sexy.

One confused viewer commented, “Omg which is the mother and which is the daughter.”

Some people were quite convinced that their appearance before and after the transformation was a completely different person.

A user stated: “Until they do it, I won’t believe it is the same women.”

The other person agreed with him:

Some people didn't believe Olga is really Valeria's mum

4

Some people didn't believe Olga is really Valeria's mum
Valeria often shares viral 'catfish' make-up transformations on social media

4

Valeria often shares viral 'catfish' make-up transformations on social media

